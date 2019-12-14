On Top and Over The Clouds: World Celebrates International Mountain Day

Back in 2003, the United Nations General Assembly decided to make 11 April International Mountain Day in order to encourage the international community to organise events at all levels to highlight the importance of sustainable mountain development.

Mountains are a truly essential part of the environment. Not only do they cover 27 percent of the Earth's land territory, they're also the home of 15 percent of the human population as well a large number of unique animal and plant species.

This year's International Mountain Day is titled "The mountains and the youth" and is set to attract attention to the problems that face young people living in mountainous areas, as well as their prospects for education, advanced training and high quality social services.

Check out this gallery to catch up on some of the most magnificent mountainous views!