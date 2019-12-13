This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that show the most significant and eye-catching events that happened around the world over the past seven days.

The past week was filled with numerous festivals and events in various countries, including a Miss Universe pageant in the US, protests across France over government's plans to overhaul the pension system, a magnificent eruption of the volcano on New Zealand's White Island, the World Latin Dance Cup in Medellin, Colombia and more.

Check out this gallery to catch up on some of the most important events that you might have missed!