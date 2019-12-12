Expectations, Excitement, Love: Best Wedding Photos of the Year

The winners of the 3rd International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced.

Wedding photography is a special genre. The annual Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards event offers a selection of best pictures made during weddings all across the globe: Great Britain, France, Poland, Switzerland, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere.

Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how different couples made their wedding day special and how the photographers managed to make the best of their artistic abilities and their surroundings.