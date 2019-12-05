"Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar

British actresses Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Mia Goth as well as American stars Yara Shahidi, Indya Moore and Kristen Stewart are featured in the calendar alongside Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia, and artist Stella Roversi.
Shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, the 47th edition of the Pirelli calendar was unveiled in Italy's Verona earlier this week.
"Juliet has always been a reference in my world, my work is about women and Juliet has always been a big reference, a big dream, a big illusion, and the idea of looking for Juliet is a reason, an excuse to take part and to have an encounter with this person and the reason to take pictures and feel better. I think when you look at an image of a girl it’s possible to see the resemblance of Juliet," Paolo Roversi said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard Insider.
