The tradition of ice bathing in Russia dates back to the 16th century. Orthodox Christians believe that taking a dip in the freezing water on 19 January is an important part of celebrating Epiphany, or Baptism Day, to wash away one's sins.

The custom was quite popular even during Soviet times, though it had no relation to religion. The practice of ice swimming is called morzhevanie, and those who take part in it are morzhi (Russian for walruses).

Warning: you'd better not attempt this without the necessary preparation. And while you decide on whether to try ice swimming or not - enjoy Sputnik's photo gallery.