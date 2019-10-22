Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters

The company used to launch expeditions in the High Arctic, as well as cruise excursions near the coast of Norway and seems to be the most experienced of its kind.
The 18-metre-long "Peter- I" yacht, constructed in 1992, is sailing along the coastline of the world's largest island and exploring the wonders of the Greenlandish towns of Nuuk, Nanortalik, and Ilulissat.
Greenland is very famous for its icebergs which consist of heavily compacted snow that fell on its ice cap several thousand years ago.
