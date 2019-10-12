Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar

One of the brightest and most anticipated traditions in advertising and marketing is calendars, which brands and companies actively release, presenting each month as something non-standard, like half-naked people or cute animals.

Australian firefighters have delighted the public with calendars in which they appear half-naked. Every year, sexy firefighters show off their tantalizing torsos in order to raise funds for charity.

For the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar, firefighters posed in the company of cute little animals. So, tanned men with athletic bodies were photographed along with koalas, ducklings, parrots, kangaroos and other animals. The funds raised from the sale of the calendars will go to nature protection funds, shelters, children's health facilities, and other charitable communities.

Since 1993, the firefighters have raised about $3 million.