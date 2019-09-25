Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues

Though summer has gone there is no need for autumn blues: even if the weather could have been better, there are plenty of places to visit. But if you must insist on spending some time in a melancholic mood then at least choose the most picturesque surroundings.

Although summer is the most popular season when most people usually go on vacation, there are others who wait for autumn to have a really refreshing rest. In northern countries, the fall season offers the most breathtaking views, and you can enjoy them without going far - in Moscow, you can just have a stroll in a park and have your bundle of bright autumn leaves.

But if you have planned a trip to a tropical country, be ready to attend numerous festivals which usually take place there. For example, the Pirates Week Festival in the Cayman Islands which starts on 1 November.