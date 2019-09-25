Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues

Although summer is the most popular season when most people usually go on vacation, there are others who wait for autumn to have a really refreshing rest. In northern countries, the fall season offers the most breathtaking views, and you can enjoy them without going far - in Moscow, you can just have a stroll in a park and have your bundle of bright autumn leaves.
But if you have planned a trip to a tropical country, be ready to attend numerous festivals which usually take place there. For example, the Pirates Week Festival in the Cayman Islands which starts on 1 November.
