Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum

The mummies in the two sarcophagi belong to Sennedjem, a senior official of the New Kingdom of Egypt, who served as the overseer of the workers at a necropolis, and one of his wives.

Two ancient sarcophagi were unpacked last Saturday in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany and the media at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo.

According to the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, the mummies in the two sarcophagi belong to Sennedjem, a senior official who oversaw the workers at Deir al-Medina necropolis in Luxor during the reigns of Seti I and Ramsesses II of the 19th Dynasty, some 3,400 years ago, and one of his wives.

Sennedjem's bodies were found along with other 20 mummies in a tomb discovered in 1886 on the west bank of the Nile by a French Egyptologist Maspero.

The coloured wood-made sarcophagi will be restored and put on display at NMEC which was partially opened in 2017.