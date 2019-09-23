Register
15:38 GMT +323 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum

    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Journalists gather around the ancient Egyptian mummy of Sennedjem at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    • A mask of Sennedjem's wife after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    • The pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem inside the fumigation tent lab at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    • A pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem is seen after being removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019.
    • Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany (C) and archaeologists look at the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    • Archaeologists prepare the ancient Egyptian mummy of Sennedjem, an official who lived during the reigns of Pharaohs Seti I and Ramesses II in the 19th dynasty (13th-12th century BC), for fumigation at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization
    • Members of the media are seen in front of the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    • The ancient Egyptian mummy of Sennedjem, an official who lived during the reigns of Ph the 19th dynasty (13th-12th century BC), lying inside its coffin before fumigation at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo
    © AFP 2019 / Mohamed el-Shahed
    Journalists gather around the ancient Egyptian mummy of Sennedjem at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo

    The mummies in the two sarcophagi belong to Sennedjem, a senior official of the New Kingdom of Egypt, who served as the overseer of the workers at a necropolis, and one of his wives.

    Two ancient sarcophagi were unpacked last Saturday in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany and the media at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo.

    According to the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, the mummies in the two sarcophagi belong to Sennedjem, a senior official who oversaw the workers at Deir al-Medina necropolis in Luxor during the reigns of Seti I and Ramsesses II of the 19th Dynasty, some 3,400 years ago, and one of his wives.

    Sennedjem's bodies were found along with other 20 mummies in a tomb discovered in 1886 on the west bank of the Nile by a French Egyptologist Maspero.

    The coloured wood-made sarcophagi will be restored and put on display at NMEC which was partially opened in 2017.

    Tags:
    archeology, mummies, Cairo, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    • Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
      Last update: 13:17 22.09.2019
      13:17 22.09.2019

      Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week

      Various kinds of art often support each other, inspiring creators to expand the horizons and discover something brand new. A beautiful painting can affect numerous composers, sculptors, writers, dancers, and poets – and, of course, designers, who easily combine high art with modern fashion.

      15
    • Last update: 14:23 21.09.2019
      14:23 21.09.2019

      Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

      More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are taking part in the championship and competing for nine sets of medals.

      18
    • This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
      Last update: 16:12 20.09.2019
      16:12 20.09.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a selection of pictures that capture the most significant and eye-catching events that happened across the globe during the past seven days.

      22
    • Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
      Last update: 15:30 19.09.2019
      15:30 19.09.2019

      Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art

      This year, Russian circus art marks an important date - exactly 100 years ago all the circuses, like many other institutions, were nationalised. In 1929 the USSR became the first country in the world to operate a state-run circus training facility.

      14
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse