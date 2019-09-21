Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are taking part in the championship and competing for nine sets of medals.

People from around the globe have gathered in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to admire the grace and flexibility of participants in the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

The sporting event is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena and is expected to wrap up on Sunday.

The motto of this year's edition is "Fairy tales will come to life".

