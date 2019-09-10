Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities

Take a look at the life of small ethnicities in Russia's Altai Mountains: shamans, Old Believers and indigenous peoples are those, who guard the centuries-old traditions of the region.

The project “Small Peoples of a Big Country. Traditions, language, folklore” is aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the under-studied, small and endangered peoples and sub-ethnic groups of Russia. Everyone knows that there are dozens and even hundreds of large and small ethnic groups living on the territory of Russia. But among them there are nations that people know very little about either due to the fact that the places they reside are remote and inaccessible, or for other reasons. In some cases the very existence of certain ethnic groups is unknown, save for a few dedicated specialists. Meanwhile, it is these small ethnic groups, as well as individual isolated clusters of larger ethnic groups (including Russians) that are sometimes the most faithful guardians of old traditions.

The project was initiated by the Nikolay Rastorguev Support Foundation for cinema, radio, television, multimedia, and animation, which was established in October 2014.