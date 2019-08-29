The film festival is considered to be the oldest such event in the world on a par with Cannes and Berlin. This year's 76th edition kicked off on 28 August and will wrap on 7 September.

Global stars, cinema A-listers, fashion figures and artists sporting outstanding outfits have hit the red carpet in Italy's Venice as the annual Venice International Film Festival opened its doors on 28 August at the historic Palazzo del Cinema.

The spectacular event was graced by such big names as Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Kristen Stewart, Meryl Streep and Scarlett Johansson among others.

The festival opened with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth" starring French stars Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche.

