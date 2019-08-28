Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival

Last weekend, photographers from all over the world got the opportunity to take part at a special event where they could present their best works in the genre of street photography to spectators.

The 2019 London Street Photography Festival wrapped up in the United Kingdom on 25 August.

The three-day event offered multiple exhibitions where people could enjoy the art of street photography.

According to the official website, the festival aims to set up a platform for learning and development through exhibitions and associated events and provide experience for young people in this genre of photography.

