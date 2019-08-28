Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival

The 2019 London Street Photography Festival wrapped up in the United Kingdom on 25 August.
The three-day event offered multiple exhibitions where people could enjoy the art of street photography.
According to the official website, the festival aims to set up a platform for learning and development through exhibitions and associated events and provide experience for young people in this genre of photography.
Take a peek at the finest pieces of art presented at the festival in Sputnik's photo gallery, prepared specially for you.
All comments
Show new comments (0)