Bright blue lakes, volcanoes, dunes in the Gobi Desert, reindeer in the taiga, the hospitality of nomads in the middle of the boundless steppe (grasslands), all this is Mongolia, a territory of contrasts.

Mongolia, according to tourists, has "Martian" landscapes, boundless emerald steppes, snow-capped peaks of the Altai, magnificent Buddhist monuments, and finally, vibrant festivals with shocking circus artists and colourful singers with cosmic performances.

In early spring and late autumn in Mongolia, you can feel all four seasons with high temperatures during the day and frosts at night.