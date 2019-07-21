'City of the Dead': Mysterious Necropolis in Russia’s South

South-west of Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Russian republic of North Ossetia-Alania, lies the fascinating Bronze-age village of Dargavs.

Dargavs has a variety of striking architecture, including fortified towers and a necropolis for 97 tombs. It also has an intriguing burial site that dates back to the first millennium AD.

Each family had its own tomb, but the dead were not buried in a grave in the earth but were instead placed into the tomb through a special opening, which was closed afterwards by a wooden shield. When the entire space was occupied, the remains were lowered to provide space for further burials, allowing more than 100 people to be buried in the same tomb.

