A lake near an energy plant’s ash dump site in Novosibirsk, Russia has attracted crowds of Instagrammers since the location received international media coverage because of the lake's "tropical" colour.

There is an unusual lake near the TPP-5 thermal power plant inthe Russian city of Novosibirsk: the colour of its water is amazingly blue and resembles the place where the Bounty advert was filmed.

Since the first selfies taken by the lake went viral on social media, the place has been called the "Russian Maldives" and become very popular among Instagrammers from all over the country.