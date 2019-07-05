A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day

Summer is a perfect time for a beach holiday and International Bikini Day, which takes place on 5 July, is a perfect opportunity for the fairer sex to demonstrate their alluring two-piece swimsuits.

Summer has just become a little hotter, as the world is celebrating International Bikini Day, commemorating the anniversary of the invention of the revealing bathing suit.

The bikini was designed by Louis Reard in 1946 and revolutionised the concept of swimwear for women.

The attire got its name from Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean, which had been the site of nuclear detonations.

