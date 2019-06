The Great Patriotic War, which constituted part of the Second World War from 1939-1945, lasted nearly four years and was the largest armed confrontation in history.

The Great Patriotic War began at dawn on on 22 June 1941, when Nazi Germany, violating the Soviet-German non-aggression treaty of 1939, attacked the USSR. The number of Soviet Union casualties in WWII are estimated to have exceeded 27 million.

The USSR's military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.