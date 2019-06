Tehran has opened a new park that has samples of 30 types of insects and reptiles on display, including spiders, dragonflies, beetles, grasshoppers, snails, mosquitoes, and ladybirds.

The theme park is the biggest and most inclusive park dedicated to insects in the Middle East, according to Iranian officials.

The Insects Park of Tehran occupies an area of 7,000 square metres in District 2 of the capital, and is located close to another city attraction - the Jurassic Park.

Sputnik has compiled a gallery for you showing the spectacular venue and its attractions.