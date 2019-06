On 10-13 June, Moscow is hosting Al Arabia Fashion Days - an international project that serves as a platform for Arab and Russian designers to showcase their creations. The fashion houses АМАТО Couture and Michael Cinco, which are popular choices among Hollywood celebs, were headliners at the show.

The spectacular show is more than just a fashion event; it has great significance for Russia as it allows the country to strengthen ties with the Arab world and helps the public learn more about the sophisticated culture of the East.

Sputnik has compiled a gallery for you, showing the highlights from Al Arabia Fashion Days.