Soviet citizens from all over the state went to the south of the USSR in the summertime; Gagra, Jurmala, Yevpatoria, Sochi, Yalta, Pitsunda, Gelendzhik and Anapa were the most popular vacation destinations.

Фbout a thousand different sanatoriums existed in the USSR during the 1970s, with people visiting them mostly in the summertime.

In the afternoon, people swam, sunbathed, played various games, went hiking, sightseeing, and water-skiing

In the evening they could go to discos or concerts, organise amateur performances or even compete in a chess tournament.