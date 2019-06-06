Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019

The forum includes panel sessions, roundtable discussions, exhibitions, investment project presentations, business meetings, and talks. The event's working languages are Russian and English.
SPIEF has recently developed from a domestic event into a respected and highly representative international platform.
More than 150 business events took place as part of the 2018 forum’s main programme. The forum was attended by over 17,000 people from 143 countries. As many as 593 agreements totalling at least 2.6 trillion roubles ($39.8 billion) were signed within the framework of the forum.
