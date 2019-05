On 24 May, the Bolivian city of La Paz witnessed the largest religious festival in the Andes. It was planned to find a queen that would lead the annual event during Festival of the Lord Jesus of the Great Power uniting thousands of dancers and musicians on the streets of La Paz on 21 June.

The honorary title, won by contestant Steffany Arriaza Cabezas, who competed against over 70 participants. She represented "Morenada X of the Great Power"; morenada is a folk dance originating from the Andes. Recently, it has taken over Chile, Peru and Argentina.

Sputnik has compiled a gallery for you showing the highlights of the extravagant contest.