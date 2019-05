The Luzhniki Stadium is a legendary venue that hosted many thrilling and important football games that either made fans rejoice, or left them heartbroken. However, the arena can give evoke emotions not only from football fans, but even visitors and tourists, as it has an outstanding observation deck that lets attendees see the splendour of Moscow.

One of the attractions which is impossible to overlook from the panoramic vantage point is the Moscow City Business Centre, as it stands out with its modern grandeur and style.

However, viewers can also spot Moscow State University's building among other famous attractions. Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery showing the breath-taking views of the Russian capital.