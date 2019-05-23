Wishing on a Star: Japanes Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea

Each year, about 500 young Japanese girls join the Acopia School, a preparatory school in Seoul offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. Teenagers pay up to $3,000 a month for tuition.
All K-pop performers are considered to be the quintessence of Korean perfectionism. They are unusually photogenic, treated with plastic surgery, have perfect bodies and are fashionably dressed. Many young Koreans strive to be apart of the star factory, but only 1 out of 2,000 achieves success in an audition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)