Wishing on a Star: Japanes Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea

Asian performers have conquered the global music community with incredible speed. Their videos gain millions of views, the melodies and beats literally hypnotize listeners. Even Michael Jackson himself could only envy their dance techniques.

Each year, about 500 young Japanese girls join the Acopia School, a preparatory school in Seoul offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. Teenagers pay up to $3,000 a month for tuition.

All K-pop performers are considered to be the quintessence of Korean perfectionism. They are unusually photogenic, treated with plastic surgery, have perfect bodies and are fashionably dressed. Many young Koreans strive to be apart of the star factory, but only 1 out of 2,000 achieves success in an audition.