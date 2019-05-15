World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary

The Moscow Metro is a real architectural masterpiece that is not just a means of transportation for residents and visitors but a landmark in its own right with its secrets and legends.

The first subway line was opened in 1935. Today, many of Moscow's metro stations are historical monuments listed as cultural heritage sites.

According to Joseph Stalin, the Soviet metro was supposed to be one of the symbols of the era. Therefore, huge amounts of money were invested in the construction and decoration of the stations. The stunning results justified even the wildest expectations. Thanks to the magnificent stained glass windows, luxurious decor, numerous statues, bas reliefs and mosaic panels, stations can easily be compared to "underground palaces".