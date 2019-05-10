This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world over the past seven days.

Spectacular events abounded this week, bringing people together and stirring strong emotions. On 6 May, A-list stars wowed crowds at Met Gala 2019; New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala is billed as the 'Oscars of the fashion world'.

Later in the week, Moscow took centre stage for Victory Day, which is celebrated every 9 May throughout Russia to commemorate the Soviet-era heroes who repelled and defeated Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. The nation's 'hero-city' capital, so dubbed for its own role in defeating the most formidable invasion force in human history, hosted a military parade which showcased the latest in Russian military technology.