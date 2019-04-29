Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display

Some 40 women of various body types gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris to promote self-acceptance and show just how gorgeous various kinds of beauty can be. They have no problem with posing in unconventional and bold creations.
The All Sizes catwalk is not an ordinary fashion show, as it aims to present beauty in diverse forms that are underappreciated in the industry. The event in the French capital is one of many similar catwalk shows that are held across the globe to promote a new understanding of what beauty means.
The country's leading designers have presented their new collections combining sensual outfits and beach motifs at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, an event that is considered the fifth largest fashion week in the world behind New York, London, Paris, and Milan.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world over the past seven days.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's armoured train will arrive in Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
FINA has published the schedule for the new season of the World Series. The competition began in Paris (28 February - 3 March), followed by Alexandroupolis (4-7 April) and Kazan (19-21 April), and will then take place in Tokyo (27-29 April), Beijing (4-6 May), Greensboro (24-26 May), Quebec City (30 May - 1 June), and Barcelona (31 May - 2 June).
