For most tourists, the ultimate dream is being on vacation with a light breeze and a golden beach near the warm sea. While some dream of the boundless beauty of alpine meadows and stunningly beautiful waterfalls, others can’t imagine their vacation without a bit of adrenaline, in pursuit of which they venture to mountains or conquer rapid rivers.

Thrill-seeking tourism has recently been invented for daredevils who want to experience a rush of adrenaline during their trips in order to push themselves to the limit and understand just how valuable life really is.

Tourists now travel to the most terrifying places in the world, where one can witness sights that merge horror and reality into one. For some, it's just entertainment; for others, it's a reason to rethink their lives and make a fresh start.