The Persian New Year, Nowruz, a largely celebrated festivities in Kazakhstan, has attracted many beautiful attendees at two main venues - Astana Expo and Independence Square - which are hosting national events in the country's recently renamed capital, Nur-Sultan.

Running from 21-23 March, attendees were able to take a picture with an eagle, eat deliciously cooked traditional rice and meat pilaf, or just mingle and socialise, among other things.

