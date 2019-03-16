This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March

From a pillow battle in Suzdal to rallies in Caracas, and from ice hummocks on the Golden Beach of Zelenogorsk to carnival season in Greece — these are just some of the events that have been taking place around the world over the past week.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world over the past seven days.
One of the highlights of Pakistan Fashion Week was the show by Pakistani Designer Sana Safinaz, who created dresses suitable for casual wear as well as lavish bridal gowns.
The Tel Aviv Fashion Week, which started on 11 March, has become a platform for recognised Israeli designers and brands, such as Shai Shalom, Alon Livné, Maskit, and many others. Sputnik has compiled images of incredible swimwear creations by the famous designer Banahot.
The taiga villages of Siberia are quite different from villages in central Russia, as they are highly impacted by isolation from civilisation and the lack of protection from wildlife.
Eighteen contestants have participated in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant showcasing uncommon abilities and skills, proving that service in Rosgvardia does not in any way prevent women from being charming, graceful, and refined.
