The whole city is like one big theatre. The most fascinating event is the "floating" parade, featuring beautiful costumes, masks, fairy tale characters - all on coloured boats and gondolas.

Thousands of residents and tourists eagerly gathered to see the show. Venice Carnival will last until 5 March and the mid-winter celebration is expected to attract up to three million visitors and spectators.

The theme of this season's Carnival of Venice is Creatum Civitas Ludens, meaning "City created for games".