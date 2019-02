The International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest was established in Australia, but in the five years of its existence, it has truly become an international competition that traditionally has two main categories, "Best Photographer of the Year" and "Best Photo of the Year".

Out of nearly 3,000 images by 863 professional and amateur photographers, the winner of the fifth International Landscape Photographer of the Year, based on a portfolio submission of at least 4 images, was Adam Gibbs from Canada.

The winner received $10,000, photographers who took 2nd and 3rd places received $1000 and $500, respectively.