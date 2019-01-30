Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe

Timeless Beauty is an annual tradition from the beauty pageant website Missosology. The site seeks to acknowledge a queen who represents beauty that will transcend time as "something that shall be remembered for all eternity".

The Missosology website has named the top 5 finishers in their annual list. Their first place was occupied by a Vietnamese beauty who finished fifth at last years' Miss Universe pageant.

H’Hen Nie is the first Vietnamese beauty named in top five in one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world. The second place in the beauty pageant was taken by Mariem Velazco of Venezuela. Tamaryn Green of South Africa finished third. Fourth and fifth places were taken by Telma Madeira of Portugal and Ma Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines respectively.