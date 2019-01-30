Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe

The Missosology website has named the top 5 finishers in their annual list. Their first place was occupied by a Vietnamese beauty who finished fifth at last years' Miss Universe pageant.
H’Hen Nie is the first Vietnamese beauty named in top five in one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world. The second place in the beauty pageant was taken by Mariem Velazco of Venezuela. Tamaryn Green of South Africa finished third. Fourth and fifth places were taken by Telma Madeira of Portugal and Ma Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines respectively.
