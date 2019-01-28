Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown

19-year-old Ralina Arabova has been chosen by the jury as the winner of the XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019, which was held in the Russian city of Kazan.

For girls hoping to participate in the Miss Tatarstan 2019 contest, a pretty face and attractive figure weren't enough.

The organisers had their own list of requirements: according to the competition's official website, the ladies had to be able to demonstrate a talent, be unique, and be committed to pursuing self-development and self-fulfilment. Moreover, they should be elegant, graceful, intelligent and charismatic.

The contestants, however, were all fully qualified and met almost unrealistic standards. And the jury had its work cut out for it selecting the fairest of them all.