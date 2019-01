Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

Have a look at the opposition protests in Venezuela. Are you interested in the rally in Athens against the Prespa Agreement on the new constitutional name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia? Would you like to see the Siberian tiger Amur rest at Primorsky Safari Park?

Check out this gallery, compiled for you by Sputnik.