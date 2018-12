Russia's favourite winter activities have always been sledding and skiing in the mountains. Therefore, it is not surprising that nowadays, holiday skiing is very popular among Russians.

The recent Olympic Games have reminded Russians that there are quite a few mountains in the country and opportunities to enjoy their slopes to the fullest.

Local ski resorts have become a worthy alternative to European ones due to the dynamic development of infrastructure, while reasonable prices and a lack of a language barriers lead to the vacation being even more comfortable.