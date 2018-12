Catriona Gray from the Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday after the final stage of the contest, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who managed to stand out from the rest and win the hearts and minds of strict judges, became the fourth Filipina to bring home the crown. A singer and a model, Catriona Gray, has also worked as a television host and actress.

Venezuelan model and actress Sthefany Gutierrez was named the runner-up, while Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green finished third.