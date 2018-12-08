In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands

The Kuril islands dispute has been souring relations between Russia and Japan for decades and remains the main stumbling block to signing a permanent peace treaty post-World War II.

Russo-Japanese relations continue to develop steadily but are complicated by Tokyo’s continued territorial claims to the South Kurils archipelago.

Russia-Japan cultural exchange plays a special role in promoting the bilateral ties between the countries. The year 2018 has been announced as a Russo-Japanese cross-culture year.

More and more Japanese citizens are traveling visa-free to the south Kurils under the July 2, 1986 agreement on mutual visits to Japanese and Russian burial sites.