North Korean cities are among the ancient in north-east Asia, with rich histories and an abundance of old traditions.

During the Korean War, the North Korean capital of Pyongyang was destroyed and rebuilt in a short period of time. Now the city has a modern look and the status of the province. It is located near the Yellow Sea, on the banks of the rivers Taedong and Pothong.

North Korean cities have many contrasts, with wide and empty avenues, enormous government buildings and numerous ideological monuments, clean streets and an absence of advertisement.