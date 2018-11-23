This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse of what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

Sports events, festivals, celebrations, protests, wildfires — the past week wasn't boring; there were lots of different events in different parts of the world.

Have you seen protests against rising petrol prices in France? Are you interested in the Thanksgiving ceremony that took place in the White House Rose Garden? Would you like to see celebrations marking the 549th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and other amazing photos?

Then check out this gallery compiled for you by Sputnik.