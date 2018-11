There were times when the VAZ-2101 ‘Zhiguli’ was advertised as an exclusive car, and even photographed with giraffes while the GAZ ‘Volga’ was the dream of every citizen, and sausage was considered a delicacy.

Russian advertisers of that time were well aware that promotion was a trade engine, and sex helped to sell products.

In the USSR, a car was a luxury, not just a means of transportation. It was received as a gift by the most important people in the country. To buy a 'Zhiguli' from an official representative, people waited for five years, and they sold the car later for 2-3 times what they originally paid for the automobile.