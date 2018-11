In European Russia, colours start to fade in November and the vibrant kaleidoscope of autumn begins dimming into the dreary black and white world of winter. However, in Siberia's taiga, fir trees stay green throughout the season amid some of the coldest temperatures in the world.

The weather sharply deteriorates during the fall in Siberia, with strong heavy winds and blizzards arriving throughout its vast territory. Snow starts coating the roads, making them slippery when covered with ice.

However, the local Russian population enjoys the cold weather and first frosts, taking baths in icy-cold water and even riding bicycles on snowy roads wearing warm clothes.