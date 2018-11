The Tokyo-based international beauty contest organized by The International Culture Association has been held annually in Japan since 1960, remaining the fourth largest pageant in the world.

Venezuelan model Mariem Velazco, 20, who was crowned Miss Venezuela International 2017, has won the title, succeeding Kevin Lilliana, 22, of Indonesia.

Contestants from South Africa, Romania, and Colombia were selected second, third, and fourth runners-up respectively.

Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, this contest is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.