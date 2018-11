Every year, world-famous women’s lingerie designer and manufacturer Victoria’s Secret presents its latest daring creations during a glittering extravaganza known as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The following gallery, compiled for your viewing pleasure by Sputnik, offers a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, featuring the company’s gorgeous models, known as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

This year’s show is expected to take place in New York City on November 8, though it will only be aired on TV in December.