Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities

The following gallery offers you a glimpse of just a few examples of dresses that leave little to the imagination, worn by fashion models and popular singers at film festivals, music award ceremonies and other similar events.
It appears that in this day and age, it's become increasingly common for some celebrities to don risqué and revealing outfits during high-profile events, in order to ensure that their appearance does not go unnoticed.
The following gallery offers you a glimpse of just a few examples of dresses that leave little to the imagination, worn by fashion models and popular singers at film festivals, music award ceremonies and other similar events.
On October 31, people all over the planet celebrate Halloween, a holiday which conjures up thoughts of costumes, candy, ghosts, ghouls, witches and werewolves.
On October 29, 2018, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the chair of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, announced that she won't run again for the party leadership in December and that this term will also be her last as Germany's chancellor, as she won't seek re-election as a CDU lawmaker or run for any other political office.
October 29, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of a Soviet political organization known as the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League or, more commonly, as Komsomol.
For more than a half a century of its history, army aviation and its crews have visited all the “hot spots” around Russia and places far beyond the country’s borders.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)