Dozens of oiled-up competitors took the stage for the annual body building and fitness competition in Tel Aviv last week.

The annual Israel’s National Amateur Body Builders’ Association contest attracted nearly 80 bodybuilders who competed in 14 categories of this year’s event.

In the run up to the flex-off, men and women, young and old, Jews and Arabs from around the country worked together to get ready for the big show, with some competitors waiting for over eight hours for their chance to strut their stuff before the panel of judges.