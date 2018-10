This Sputnik’s weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse of what’s been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

This week showed us tragic events like a Kerch college shooting, floods in France and a train derailment in Sidi Bouknadel, near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

From cheerleaders and dancing women, to US President Donald Trump leaving his wife without an umbrella and the 50th Barcolana regatta, the largest regatta taking place in the Gulf of Trieste, the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with.