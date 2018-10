Miss Earth is the youngest of the well-known beauty contests. It sets itself apart from the rest in that all of the participants present international environmental projects.

The Miss Earth contest has been held since 2001 and has established a tradition of promoting responsible attitudes toward the environment. It is one of the four largest beauty contests in the world, along with Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International. The reigning beauty queen is Karen Ibasko from the Philippines.

Daria Kartyshova will represent Russia at the beauty contest Miss Earth 2018, which will take place this fall in the Philippines.