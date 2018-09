The Famous French brand Etam has presented a new collection with an unforgettable show during the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.

Etam has 102 years of history; the company opened its first stocking store over a century ago in Berlin and has since made its way to the most prominent runways of the fashion world and world fame.

Each item of lingerie reflects the latest fashion trends and embodies the refined sexuality that comprises the true French style of Etam.

Being a Frenchwoman means appreciating freedom, looking fashionable and sexy, as well as looking at life with optimism.